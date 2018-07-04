Overview of Dr. Israel Washington, MD

Dr. Israel Washington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Washington works at Israel Washington MD in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.