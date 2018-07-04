See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Israel Washington, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (26)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Israel Washington, MD

Dr. Israel Washington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Washington works at Israel Washington MD in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Washington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Israel Washington MD
    2911 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 731-4428

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Syphilis Screening
Pregnancy Test
Urine Pregnancy Test
Syphilis Screening
Pregnancy Test
Urine Pregnancy Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Israel Washington, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114910916
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Israel Washington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Washington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Washington works at Israel Washington MD in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Washington’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

