Dr. Israr Abbasi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bradford, PA. They graduated from Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Olean General Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.



Dr. Abbasi works at Bradford Regional Hospital Onc in Bradford, PA with other offices in Wellsville, NY, Chicago, IL, Lakewood, NY and South Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.