Dr. Issa Baroudi, MD
Overview of Dr. Issa Baroudi, MD
Dr. Issa Baroudi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. Baroudi's Office Locations
Promenades Surgery Center Lc3222 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6597Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday1:00pm - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baroudi?
Very Professional , Clean, beautiful work . I had a Arm lift done just a couple of weeks ago, ànd the results are Amazing.
About Dr. Issa Baroudi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Syrian
- 1558303966
Education & Certifications
- De Paul Hospita
- Damascus University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baroudi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baroudi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baroudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baroudi has seen patients for Puncture Aspiration, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baroudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baroudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baroudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baroudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baroudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.