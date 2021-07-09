See All Plastic Surgeons in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Issa Baroudi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Port Charlotte, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Issa Baroudi, MD

Dr. Issa Baroudi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

Dr. Baroudi works at Promenades Surgery Center in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Puncture Aspiration, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Baroudi's Office Locations

    Promenades Surgery Center Lc
    3222 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6597
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Puncture Aspiration
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Burn Injuries
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 09, 2021
    Very Professional , Clean, beautiful work . I had a Arm lift done just a couple of weeks ago, ànd the results are Amazing.
    J Stark — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Issa Baroudi, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Syrian
    • 1558303966
    Education & Certifications

    • De Paul Hospita
    • Damascus University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Issa Baroudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baroudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baroudi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baroudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baroudi works at Promenades Surgery Center in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baroudi’s profile.

    Dr. Baroudi has seen patients for Puncture Aspiration, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baroudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baroudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baroudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baroudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baroudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

