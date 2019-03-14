See All Plastic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Issa Eshima, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (22)
Map Pin Small San Francisco, CA
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Issa Eshima, MD

Dr. Issa Eshima, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Eshima works at Issa Eshima MD in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eshima's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Issa Eshima MD
    1199 Bush St Ste 490, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharoplasty
Brow Lift
Facelift
Blepharoplasty
Brow Lift
Facelift

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 14, 2019
    Dr. Eshima is an outstanding surgeon with an unwavering commitment to perfection in plastic surgery. I am a physician and had a lower face and a neck lift. The results of my surgery at 3 months, now at 6 months are excellent. I look amazing. I have a youthful face with beautiful lines. There is no visible scares. Safety aspects of my surgery were impeccable: state of the art operating room, a team of skilled anesthesiologists, and an excellent postoperative care.
    ms in Palo Alto, CA — Mar 14, 2019
    About Dr. Issa Eshima, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801933403
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Facial Plastic Surgery Meeth
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of California San Francisco
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University Phi Beta Kappa
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eshima has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eshima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eshima works at Issa Eshima MD in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eshima’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshima.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eshima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eshima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

