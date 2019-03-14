Dr. Eshima has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Issa Eshima, MD
Overview of Dr. Issa Eshima, MD
Dr. Issa Eshima, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Eshima's Office Locations
Issa Eshima MD1199 Bush St Ste 490, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eshima is an outstanding surgeon with an unwavering commitment to perfection in plastic surgery. I am a physician and had a lower face and a neck lift. The results of my surgery at 3 months, now at 6 months are excellent. I look amazing. I have a youthful face with beautiful lines. There is no visible scares. Safety aspects of my surgery were impeccable: state of the art operating room, a team of skilled anesthesiologists, and an excellent postoperative care.
About Dr. Issa Eshima, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1801933403
Education & Certifications
- Facial Plastic Surgery Meeth
- University of California San Francisco
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Stanford University Phi Beta Kappa
- Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eshima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eshima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eshima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.