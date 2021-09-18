See All Oncologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Issam Alawin, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Issam Alawin, MD

Dr. Issam Alawin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Alawin works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alawin's Office Locations

    Utica Park Clinic Medical Oncology
    1245 S Utica Ave # 100, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 579-3850
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Marrow Aspiration
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Bone Marrow Aspiration
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer

Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 18, 2021
    I was so impressed with Dr. Alawin's demeanor and knowledge. On my first encounter he had already researched my previous medical history and discussed with me my concerns, in a calm and unrushed manor. While I do have some blood issues he explained that they are not of immediate concern and my fatigue and dizziness were more likely from overmedication of blood pressure medicines. He decreased my dosages and within a week the fatigue and dizziness were gone. In my 76 years, I have seen many doctors and had many operations and procedures, good and bad, but my experience with Dr. Alawin was the best encounter ever. I highly recommend Dr. Alawin and look forward to my future visits as he monitors my true condition rather than the one I (and my PCP) had perceived.
    John Newell — Sep 18, 2021
    About Dr. Issam Alawin, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295040806
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
    • King Hussein Cancer Center
    • Zarqa Governmental Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
