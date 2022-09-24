Overview

Dr. Issam Halaby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from St Louis University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Halaby works at Center For Wound Care/Diabetes in Venice, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.