Dr. Issam Halaby, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (45)
Overview

Dr. Issam Halaby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from St Louis University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Halaby works at Center For Wound Care/Diabetes in Venice, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louis S. Giannone Dpm Pllc
    1201 Jacaranda Blvd, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 486-6027
  2. 2
    Surgical Associates of Venice Englewood
    5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 320, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 488-7742
  3. 3
    Surgical Associates of Venice & Englewood
    436 Nokomis Ave S, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 488-7742
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Dr Halaby has performed 2 surgeries on me and 1 on my husband. He and his nurse practitioner are knowledgeable and excellent at what they do. We would never go anywhere else. Dr Halaby goes out of his way, above and beyond for his patients.
    — Sep 24, 2022
    About Dr. Issam Halaby, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, German, Italian, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861566119
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Rochester/Strong Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Rochester
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St Louis University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • American University of Beirut
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Halaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halaby has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halaby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Halaby speaks Arabic, French, German, Italian, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Halaby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halaby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halaby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halaby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

