Overview of Dr. Issam Koleilat, MD

Dr. Issam Koleilat, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Koleilat works at Monmouth Heart Vascular in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.