Dr. Issra Jamal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Issra Jamal, MD
Dr. Issra Jamal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sumter, SC.
Dr. Jamal works at
Dr. Jamal's Office Locations
Carolina Diabetes & Kidney Center LLC625 W Wesmark Blvd, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 469-7950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
The nurse assistant made me feel more at ease. The Doctor was more standoff-ish. I am sure that was her way of being professional.
About Dr. Issra Jamal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1457792871
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamal accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamal works at
Dr. Jamal has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamal.
