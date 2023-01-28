Dr. Istvan Bognar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bognar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Istvan Bognar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Istvan Bognar, MD
Dr. Istvan Bognar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from The Med U Pecs and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Bognar works at
Dr. Bognar's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Nephrology203 Mills Ave, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 501-3242
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bognar?
Dr. Bognar is extremely knowledgeable, keeps current and explains test results, diagnosis and available treatment options, if applicable.
About Dr. Istvan Bognar, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1659354926
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- STAMFORD HOSPITAL
- STAMFORD HOSPITAL
- The Med U Pecs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bognar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bognar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bognar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bognar works at
Dr. Bognar has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bognar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bognar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bognar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bognar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bognar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.