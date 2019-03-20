Dr. Istvan Redei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Istvan Redei, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago, 2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He is the best Oncologist that you can ask for. He makes you feel very comfortable and knows what's going on before he even sees you
Education & Certifications
- Temple U Foxchase Cancer Ctr
- NYU Med Coll Metro Hosp Ctr
- NYU Med Coll Metro Hosp Ctr
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hematology
