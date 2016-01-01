Overview of Dr. Isuru Jayaratna, MD

Dr. Isuru Jayaratna, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center and Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Jayaratna works at Queens Cancer Center of Queens Hospital in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.