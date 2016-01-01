Dr. Ita Scolnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scolnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ita Scolnick, MD
Overview of Dr. Ita Scolnick, MD
Dr. Ita Scolnick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They graduated from Institute De Med Si Farm Cluj Napoca Romania.
Dr. Scolnick works at
Dr. Scolnick's Office Locations
-
1
Ita Scolnick, M.d.447 State Route 10 Ste 16, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 361-2860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scolnick?
About Dr. Ita Scolnick, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, French
- 1194768580
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hospital and M C
- Institute De Med Si Farm Cluj Napoca Romania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scolnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scolnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scolnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scolnick works at
Dr. Scolnick speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Scolnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scolnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scolnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scolnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.