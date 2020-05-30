Overview of Dr. Italo Linfante, MD

Dr. Italo Linfante, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Linfante works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

