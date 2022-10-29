Dr. Itchak Schwarzbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarzbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Itchak Schwarzbard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Itchak Schwarzbard, MD
Dr. Itchak Schwarzbard, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Dr. Schwarzbard works at
Dr. Schwarzbard's Office Locations
-
1
Mid Island Medical PC285 Sills Rd, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-1224
-
2
Long Island Community Hospital101 Hospital Rd, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-1224
-
3
Ira Chernoffmd Pci2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 20A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 475-1224
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwarzbard?
He listens and answers my questions. Very calm.
About Dr. Itchak Schwarzbard, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1740227842
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwarzbard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwarzbard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwarzbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwarzbard works at
Dr. Schwarzbard has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwarzbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwarzbard speaks Hebrew.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarzbard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarzbard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarzbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarzbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.