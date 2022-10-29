Overview of Dr. Itchak Schwarzbard, MD

Dr. Itchak Schwarzbard, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Schwarzbard works at Mid Island Medical PC in East Patchogue, NY with other offices in Patchogue, NY and Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.