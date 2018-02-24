Overview of Dr. Ithaar Derweesh, MD

Dr. Ithaar Derweesh, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Derweesh works at Univ of Ca Sn Diego Jacobs Medcl Ctr in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.