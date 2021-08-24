Dr. Itishree Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Itishree Trivedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Itishree Trivedi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Ui Health Bobbie and Marvin Fink Family Liver Clinic1801 W Taylor St Ste 1B, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-7598
Multispecialty Ambulatory Clinic1309 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60607 Directions (312) 413-3000
University of Illinois Medical Center At Chicago1740 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-7598
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation-general Surgery675 N Saint Clair St Ste 17-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
University of Illinois At Chicago840 S Wood St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-6887
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Of Illinois Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I've been Dr. Trivedi's patient for almost 5 years and she is a great doctor. She is very well informed on the newest research and is very willing to share that with you and all your available options. She is very clear and your future and is very good at working through any problems you may have. I trust her a lot and have appreciated her as my doctor. A doctor becomes a part of your life when you have a chronic illness, and I am very glad Dr. Trivedi is mine.
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1568691459
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- University of Michigan
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trivedi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Dr. Trivedi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.