Dr. Itoro Ibia, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (21)
Map Pin Small Reston, VA
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Itoro Ibia, MD

Dr. Itoro Ibia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Calabar, College Of Medical Sciences.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ibia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1760 Reston Pkwy Ste 215, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 707-9777
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 25, 2022
    I first started seeing Dr. Ibia seven years ago when I was going through a very rough period mentally and emotionally. She diagnosed me correctly (which no other doctor did for 20+ years) and ordered a test to determine which medications would work for me. The test showed that the medication I had been on was completely ineffective, and she was able to prescribe medications that actually work. She also prescribed a non-psychotropic medication to enhance the effectiveness of the miracle drug that literally changed my life. Dr. Ibia has been a Godsend, and I highly recommend her.
    Sam — Oct 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Itoro Ibia, MD
    About Dr. Itoro Ibia, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356338206
    Education & Certifications

    • St Elizabeths Hospital
    • St Elizabeths Hospital
    • University Of Calabar, College Of Medical Sciences
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ibia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ibia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

