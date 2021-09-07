Overview

Dr. Itzhak Haimovic, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Haimovic works at Neurological Specialties of Long Island Pllc in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.