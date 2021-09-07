Dr. Itzhak Haimovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haimovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Itzhak Haimovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Itzhak Haimovic, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Haimovic works at
Locations
Neurological Specialties of Long Island Pllc170 Great Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-4464
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Doctor Haimovic for about seven years and can tell you without a doubt that his level of dedication to best practice is unparalleled by any other person in his field. He is kind and wise. His PA that works with him is young and bright as well! They make for an incredible treatment team that I wouldn't trade for anything or anyone.
About Dr. Itzhak Haimovic, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
