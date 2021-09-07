See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Itzhak Haimovic, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.1 (102)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Itzhak Haimovic, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Haimovic works at Neurological Specialties of Long Island Pllc in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Specialties of Long Island Pllc
    170 Great Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-4464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ataxia
Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ataxia

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (43)
    Sep 07, 2021
    I have been seeing Doctor Haimovic for about seven years and can tell you without a doubt that his level of dedication to best practice is unparalleled by any other person in his field. He is kind and wise. His PA that works with him is young and bright as well! They make for an incredible treatment team that I wouldn't trade for anything or anyone.
    David — Sep 07, 2021
    About Dr. Itzhak Haimovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1629075767
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
