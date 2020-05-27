Overview of Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD

Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nir works at Itzhak Nir MD PA Dba Prestige Surgery Ctr in Loxahatchee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.