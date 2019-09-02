Dr. Iulia Funieru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funieru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iulia Funieru, MD
Overview
Dr. Iulia Funieru, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Funieru works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology& Csmtc Sgy202 Lake Miriam Dr Ste S1, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 647-2333
-
2
Legends Dermatology1497 Legends Blvd, Champions Gate, FL 33896 Directions (407) 479-2924Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Funieru?
I saw her twice in Lakeland when I had an isolated outbreak of psoriasis and no one else could diagnose it. The PA and NP in the office couldn't either. She came in with her regal and pleasant presence and diagnosed it within 5 minutes. Professional, yet very pleasant and a pleasure to talk to. I would recommend anyone to her. I won't be traveling to Champions, but Lakeland lost a great dermatologist!
About Dr. Iulia Funieru, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
- 1760435507
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funieru has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funieru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funieru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funieru works at
Dr. Funieru speaks Romanian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Funieru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funieru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funieru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funieru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.