Overview

Dr. Iuliana Selaru, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Selaru works at Clarii Health in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.