Dr. Iumy Torres-Barja, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They graduated from SAINT DOMINIC-JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Torres-Barja's Office Locations
Southeast Texas Surgical Associates755 N 11th St Ste P3950, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-0099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Torres was fantastic. Very thorough and understanding. Glad I chose her for my surgery.
About Dr. Iumy Torres-Barja, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SAINT DOMINIC-JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres-Barja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres-Barja accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres-Barja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres-Barja has seen patients for Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres-Barja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres-Barja speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres-Barja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres-Barja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres-Barja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres-Barja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.