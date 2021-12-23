See All General Surgeons in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Iumy Torres-Barja, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (21)
Map Pin Small Beaumont, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Iumy Torres-Barja, MD

Dr. Iumy Torres-Barja, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They graduated from SAINT DOMINIC-JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.

Dr. Torres-Barja works at Southeast Texas Surgical Assocs in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Torres-Barja's Office Locations

    Southeast Texas Surgical Associates
    755 N 11th St Ste P3950, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 892-0099
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 23, 2021
    Dr. Torres was fantastic. Very thorough and understanding. Glad I chose her for my surgery.
    — Dec 23, 2021
    About Dr. Iumy Torres-Barja, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1477705499
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT DOMINIC-JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

