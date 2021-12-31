See All Ophthalmologists in Hicksville, NY
Dr. Iuri Golubev, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (14)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Iuri Golubev, MD

Dr. Iuri Golubev, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.

Dr. Golubev works at Retina Group of New York - Nassau County Ophthalmology Center in Hicksville, NY with other offices in Islandia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Macular Hole and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Golubev's Office Locations

    Retina Group of New York
    400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 305, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 344-8807
    Retina Group of New York
    1455 Veterans Hwy, Islandia, NY 11749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 591-3292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 31, 2021
    no prblems
    Diane M. — Dec 31, 2021
    Dr. Iuri Golubev, MD
    About Dr. Iuri Golubev, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Romanian, Russian and Spanish
    • 1861633265
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Golubev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golubev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golubev has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Macular Hole and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golubev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Golubev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golubev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golubev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golubev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

