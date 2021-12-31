Dr. Golubev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iuri Golubev, MD
Overview of Dr. Iuri Golubev, MD
Dr. Iuri Golubev, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Retina Group of New York400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 305, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 344-8807
Retina Group of New York1455 Veterans Hwy, Islandia, NY 11749 Directions (516) 591-3292
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
no prblems
About Dr. Iuri Golubev, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Romanian, Russian and Spanish
- MEDICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Golubev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golubev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golubev has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Macular Hole and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golubev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golubev speaks Romanian, Russian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Golubev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golubev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golubev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golubev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.