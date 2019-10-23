Dr. Ivan Ashton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Ashton, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ivan Ashton, DPM
Dr. Ivan Ashton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Ashton works at
Dr. Ashton's Office Locations
-
1
Ashton Podiatry Associates P.A.11613 N Central Expy Ste 121, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 691-0760
-
2
Ashton Podiatry Associates5400 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 818-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashton?
As I write my review, I write it from a new patients eyes. Not recommend judging a book by its cover. If so then maybe you are setting yourself up for disadvantage. I had very bad case of fungus in my toes. Had it for years. I have been ashamed of wearing open shoes. He solved my issues and now my feet look great. He helped me physically leading to my self perception and social life. He look tough but gentle as a bear. Funny and caring with patients. My wife says when she visits, she says she is always waiting because he spend time with each patient talking with them. According to her, he is professional and caring. Reviewing past complaints about a circus. Well without substantiating that claim, I question the complaint or review is from a person who themselves is a circus because it takes a circus of a person to know a circus. I am using my review to review the negative review.
About Dr. Ivan Ashton, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1497804678
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashton works at
Dr. Ashton has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.