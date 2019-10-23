See All Podiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Ivan Ashton, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (14)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ivan Ashton, DPM

Dr. Ivan Ashton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Ashton works at Ashton Podiatry Associates P.A. in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ashton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ashton Podiatry Associates P.A.
    11613 N Central Expy Ste 121, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 691-0760
  2. 2
    Ashton Podiatry Associates
    5400 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 818-5600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Ivan Ashton, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497804678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Ashton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashton has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

