Dr. Ivan Batlle, MD
Dr. Ivan Batlle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
1
Retina Associates PA6001 SW 6th Ave Ste 310, Topeka, KS 66615 Directions (785) 271-2200
2
Shawnee Mission Medical Center Inc9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 831-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
He is a great professional and an excellent doctor. I've been treating with him for 6 years now. The best of the best!
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073510962
- Touro Infirmary
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital|Touro Rehabilitation Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Ophthalmology
