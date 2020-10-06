Overview of Dr. Ivan Batlle, MD

Dr. Ivan Batlle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Batlle works at Retina Associates PA in Topeka, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Macular Hole and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.