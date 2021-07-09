Dr. Ivan Baumwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Baumwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ivan Baumwell, MD
Dr. Ivan Baumwell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy.
Dr. Baumwell's Office Locations
-
1
Sewickley Eye Center Ltd.400 Broad St Ste 2020, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-4610
- 2 95a Golfview Dr, Monaca, PA 15061 Directions (724) 770-9000
-
3
Allegheny Eye Associates846 California Ave, Avalon, PA 15202 Directions (412) 766-4800
-
4
The Sewickley Eye Group27 Heckel Rd Ste 211, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 777-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr.Baumwell. He has a calm manner which puts you at ease and he is direct and accurate with his diagnosis
About Dr. Ivan Baumwell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1891709382
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Ophthalmology
