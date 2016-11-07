Dr. Cakulev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivan Cakulev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivan Cakulev, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Locations
1
University Hospital Medical Grp11100 Euclid Ave Rm 1800, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3800
2
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
3
Uh Concord Health Center Poct7500 Auburn Rd Ste 1500, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (216) 844-7948
- 4 18599 Lake Shore Blvd Ste 108, Cleveland, OH 44119 Directions (216) 844-7948
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and keeps you in the loop. Knows the heart.
About Dr. Ivan Cakulev, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Croatian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cakulev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cakulev has seen patients for Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Long QT Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cakulev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cakulev speaks Croatian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cakulev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cakulev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cakulev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cakulev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.