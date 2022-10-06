Overview

Dr. Ivan Camacho, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Camacho works at University Of Miami Health Systems in Miami, FL with other offices in Coconut Grove, FL and Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.