Overview of Dr. Ivan Carreras, MD

Dr. Ivan Carreras, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior de Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Carreras works at Carreras Medical Center in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.