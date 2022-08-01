Dr. Ivan Carrion, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Carrion, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ivan Carrion, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rock Hill, SC.
Dr. Carrion works at
Locations
Dental Care at Cross Pointe2427 Cross Pointe Dr Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Directions (803) 886-4382
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carrion Did a great job I look forward to useing his office in the future.
About Dr. Ivan Carrion, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1538696703
Dr. Carrion has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carrion using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carrion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Carrion works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.