Dr. Ivan Castillo, MD
Overview of Dr. Ivan Castillo, MD
Dr. Ivan Castillo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univedsidad Militar Nueva Granada and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo's Office Locations
Texas Retina Associates - Waco7030 New Sanger Ave Ste 102, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 753-7007
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always the best of care for over 18 months. Courteous staff willing to take the time requested to answer questions. Dr. Castillo is one of the best medical professionals I have ever experienced in my life. Highly recommend this facility and staff!
About Dr. Ivan Castillo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Retina And Vitreous Of Texas
- Med College Virginia Hospitals|Medical College Virginia Hospitals
- Graduate Hospital
- Univedsidad Militar Nueva Granada
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castillo speaks Chinese and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.