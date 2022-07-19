Overview of Dr. Ivan Castillo, MD

Dr. Ivan Castillo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univedsidad Militar Nueva Granada and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.



Dr. Castillo works at Texas Retina Associates in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.