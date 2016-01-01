Overview of Dr. Ivan Chernev, MD

Dr. Ivan Chernev, MD is a Physical Therapist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center and Beckley Arh Hospital.



Dr. Chernev works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Hoffmeyer in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.