Dr. Ivan Cichowicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ivan Cichowicz, MD
Dr. Ivan Cichowicz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med.
Dr. Cichowicz works at
Dr. Cichowicz's Office Locations
Mindful Behavioral Health2201 NW Corporate Blvd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 499-6933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cichowicz is the best psychiatrist I have ever known in my young 67 years. My son has suffered from schizophrenia and suicidal ideation since a very young age. We as parents had sick the help of many psychiatrists without positive results. Mr. Cichowicz has been treating my adult son for over nine years. I admire and respect him for his caring attitude and understanding heart. He is professional and highly knowledgeable about the latest medications and treatments available. His resourcefulness and willingness to go that extra mile to help is to be admirable. Without any reservation, I highly recommend that if you have a family member or if you are an individual who needs mental health services, don't hesitate in contacting his friendly office. Seek an appointment as soon as possible because mental health crisis can be effectively managed and might save your life or that of a loved one. Additionally, the office staff overall environment is one of friendliness, caring, and understanding.
About Dr. Ivan Cichowicz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932312840
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cichowicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cichowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cichowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cichowicz has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cichowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cichowicz speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cichowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cichowicz.
