See All Psychiatrists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Ivan Cichowicz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ivan Cichowicz, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ivan Cichowicz, MD

Dr. Ivan Cichowicz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med.

Dr. Cichowicz works at Mindful Behavioral Health PLLC in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Cichowicz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mindful Behavioral Health
    2201 NW Corporate Blvd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 499-6933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Behavioral Problems of Dementia Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cichowicz?

    Oct 04, 2022
    Dr Cichowicz is the best psychiatrist I have ever known in my young 67 years. My son has suffered from schizophrenia and suicidal ideation since a very young age. We as parents had sick the help of many psychiatrists without positive results. Mr. Cichowicz has been treating my adult son for over nine years. I admire and respect him for his caring attitude and understanding heart. He is professional and highly knowledgeable about the latest medications and treatments available. His resourcefulness and willingness to go that extra mile to help is to be admirable. Without any reservation, I highly recommend that if you have a family member or if you are an individual who needs mental health services, don't hesitate in contacting his friendly office. Seek an appointment as soon as possible because mental health crisis can be effectively managed and might save your life or that of a loved one. Additionally, the office staff overall environment is one of friendliness, caring, and understanding.
    Wendy Perez — Oct 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ivan Cichowicz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ivan Cichowicz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cichowicz to family and friends

    Dr. Cichowicz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cichowicz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ivan Cichowicz, MD.

    About Dr. Ivan Cichowicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932312840
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Cichowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cichowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cichowicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cichowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cichowicz works at Mindful Behavioral Health PLLC in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cichowicz’s profile.

    Dr. Cichowicz has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cichowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cichowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cichowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cichowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cichowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ivan Cichowicz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.