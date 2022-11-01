Overview

Dr. Ivan Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Fairfield Dermatology in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.