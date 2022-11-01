Dr. Ivan Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivan Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Locations
1
Fairfield Dermatology1305 Post Rd Ste 310, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (475) 330-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cohen and his staff were patient, attentive, and most of all skilled. I wish I had the procedure sooner. It truly has given me peace of mind.
About Dr. Ivan Cohen, MD
- Dermatology
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center|Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Montefiore Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Dermatology
