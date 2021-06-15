Overview of Dr. Ivan Colon, MD

Dr. Ivan Colon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Colon works at New York Health in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.