Dr. Ivan Cooper, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Cooper, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ivan Cooper, DPM
Dr. Ivan Cooper, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
-
1
Knoxville Footcare1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste C480, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 632-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?
Dr. Ivan Cooper did a Morton's Neuroma removal on me in late 2017, and I can't recommend him enough for this procedure. I have never even been back to him. It healed perfectly, with just a tiny bit of permanent numbness (this is normal with this type of surgery, and is a very good trade off to be pain free) and a very tiny scar. He did it fast, and did it right. I read a lot of horror stories about this procedure, but I'm here to tell you this guy is the real deal, and he'll do it right.
About Dr. Ivan Cooper, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1952491748
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.