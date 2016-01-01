See All Gastroenterologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Ivan Cubas, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ivan Cubas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Cubas works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    292 Euclid Ave Ste 115, San Diego, CA 92114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 416-3510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paradise Valley Hospital
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Heartburn
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Heartburn

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ivan Cubas, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447464912
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cubas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cubas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cubas works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cubas’s profile.

    Dr. Cubas has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cubas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cubas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cubas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cubas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cubas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

