Dr. Ivan Rocha Ferreira Dasilva, MD
Dr. Ivan Rocha Ferreira Dasilva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Rocha Ferreira Dasilva's Office Locations
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 1106, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ivan Rocha Ferreira Dasilva, MD
- Neurology
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
