Dr. Ivan Friedrich, MD
Dr. Ivan Friedrich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
The Gastroenterology Group of Northern Nj LLC420 Grand Ave Ste 101, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-7044
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Dr. Friedrich has been taking care of me and my family for many, many years now. I can honestly say that he is a compassionate caregiver, sincere person and professional, and knowledgeable doctor!! I am a breast cancer survivor and I will never forget how my follow-ups felt better under his attention and care. He referred me to the best breast surgeon in this world!! I will forever be grateful to him!! Also, when I had a very high fever once, he immediately asked that I go to the ER and asked one of his fellows, Dr. Sapienza to follow up on me, since Dr. Sapienza was at the hospital. I need not say more. I admire this man!!!
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1306890165
- Mt Sinai Schl Of Med
- Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr
- Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr|Montefiore Hospital Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Friedrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedrich works at
Dr. Friedrich has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedrich speaks Russian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.