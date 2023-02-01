Overview

Dr. Ivan Friedrich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Friedrich works at Gastroenterology Group Of Northern New Jersey in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.