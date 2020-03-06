Dr. Ivan Javier Gamboa Velez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamboa Velez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Javier Gamboa Velez, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivan Javier Gamboa Velez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Endocrinology5428 Odonovan Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 300-1076
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Ivan Javier Gamboa Velez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gamboa Velez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamboa Velez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamboa Velez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamboa Velez has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamboa Velez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamboa Velez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamboa Velez.
