Overview of Dr. Ivan Grunberger, MD

Dr. Ivan Grunberger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Grunberger works at Northwell Health in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.