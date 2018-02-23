Overview

Dr. Ivan Harnden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Harnden works at Gastro Health - Chantilly in Chantilly, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.