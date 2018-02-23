Dr. Ivan Harnden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harnden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Harnden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivan Harnden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Harnden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Chantilly3914 Centreville Rd Ste 350, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harnden?
Accompanied my brother on an initial visit with Dr. Harnden. Despite my bother's unwillingness to listen to and accept medical advice and his general argumentativeness, Dr. Harden was amazingly patient and devoted a great deal of time trying to communicate with and aid his patient in the best way possible. His concern with attempting to help a patient who didn't seem to want to help himself was way beyond what any other doctor I have ever encountered would do. Five stars are not enough.
About Dr. Ivan Harnden, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568781706
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harnden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harnden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harnden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harnden works at
Dr. Harnden has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harnden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harnden speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Harnden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harnden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harnden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harnden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.