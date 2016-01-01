Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivan Hoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ivan Hoffman, MD
Dr. Ivan Hoffman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
Dr. Valrie M. Honablue Inc.2150 Peachford Rd Ste H, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 454-1252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ivan Hoffman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1861423360
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
