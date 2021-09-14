Dr. Law has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivan Law, MD
Overview of Dr. Ivan Law, MD
Dr. Ivan Law, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Providence Centralia Hospital, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Law works at
Dr. Law's Office Locations
The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778Saturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Bozeman Health915 Highland Blvd, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 414-5000
Havasu Regional Medical Center Rehabilitation Program101 Civic Center Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (503) 575-6998
Bozeman Health Cancer Center931 Highland Blvd Ste 3130, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 414-5070
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Samaritan Albany General Hospital
- Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital
- Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital
- Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Law is a great doctor that truly cares about your health.
About Dr. Ivan Law, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1720260441
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Law accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Law speaks Burmese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.
