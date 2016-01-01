Overview of Dr. Ivan Lendvai, MD

Dr. Ivan Lendvai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Lendvai works at Stress Care of New Jersey LLC in Manalapan, NJ with other offices in Monmouth Junction, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.