Dr. Ivan Lendvai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lendvai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Lendvai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ivan Lendvai, MD
Dr. Ivan Lendvai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Lendvai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lendvai's Office Locations
-
1
Stress Care of New Jersey LLC500 Park Ave, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 679-4500
-
2
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey4326 Us Highway 1, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852 Directions (732) 235-5910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lendvai?
About Dr. Ivan Lendvai, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1477537769
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lendvai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lendvai accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lendvai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lendvai works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lendvai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lendvai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lendvai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lendvai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.