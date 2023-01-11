See All Psychiatrists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Ivan Mazzorana, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (47)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ivan Mazzorana, MD

Dr. Ivan Mazzorana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital

Dr. Mazzorana works at IVAN L MAZZORANA JR, M.D. PA, Fort Myers, FL in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mazzorana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ivan L. Mazzorana Jr MD PA
    12590 Whitehall Dr Ste 3, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-9090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ivan Mazzorana, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669480653
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • St. Vincent's Hospital Staten Island, New York
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Mazzorana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzorana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazzorana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazzorana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazzorana works at IVAN L MAZZORANA JR, M.D. PA, Fort Myers, FL in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mazzorana’s profile.

    Dr. Mazzorana has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazzorana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzorana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzorana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzorana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzorana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

