Dr. Ivan Mendoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ivan Mendoza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Jackson Medical Group9380 SW 150th St Ste 295, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 256-5018Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Jackson Medical Group - Cardiology Services1801 NW 9th Ave Ste 209, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (786) 466-8490
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent and personal cardiologist!
- Cardiology
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
