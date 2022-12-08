Dr. Ivan Olarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Olarte, MD
Overview of Dr. Ivan Olarte, MD
Dr. Ivan Olarte, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte, Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Olarte's Office Locations
Florida Hand Center18344 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 258-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
DR Olarte gave me a very detailed explanation of my wrist issues and treatment plan.
About Dr. Ivan Olarte, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710118963
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- St. John Hospital Medical Center
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olarte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olarte accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olarte has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olarte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olarte speaks Spanish.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Olarte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olarte.
