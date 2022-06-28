Dr. Pinon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivan Pinon, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivan Pinon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pinon works at
Locations
Presbyterian Healthcare Services8300 Constitution Ave NE Bldg D, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 559-6400
Cancer Center Pharmacy1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pinon has patients who have followed him for 25 years. Hecis caring, explains as much as you need him to. He gets back to you timely with results and returns your calls. I give him 5 stars and A++. He got my thyroid under control as I have Hashimoto’s. I now have more energy and levels have improved to normal.
About Dr. Ivan Pinon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902990393
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinon has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinon speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.