Dr. Ivan Rappaport, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ivan Rappaport, MD is a Dermatologist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They completed their residency with University Of Minnesota

Dr. Rappaport works at Mallette Dermatology in Saratoga Springs, NY with other offices in Croton on Hudson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rappaport Dermatology
    414 Maple Ave Ste 300, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 587-9243
    Monday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Rappaport Dermatology
    1 Baltic Pl, Croton on Hudson, NY 10520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 314-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Age Spot Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 24, 2022
    Another visit to Dr. Rappaport Dermatology and another successful removal of a cancerous growth. Have been with Dr. Rapport for approximately 28 years. He has treated many other of my skin issues over the years with excellent results. He has always treated my concerns with patience and respect. He is one of the most knowledgeable dermatologist in the area and I trust him completely with diagnosis and treatment of my skin problems. I have seen reviews in the past that say he is in different, uncaring and rushed, which couldn't be further from the truth. You would be doing yourself or your family a disservice by not giving Dr. Rapport a chance to treat your skin problems you will not be disappointed. Thank you again Dr. Rappaport and your staff for your wonderful service, treatment, care and respect.
    Joseph — Mar 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ivan Rappaport, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1881667905
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Rappaport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rappaport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rappaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rappaport has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rappaport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappaport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappaport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

