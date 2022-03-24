Dr. Ivan Rappaport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Rappaport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivan Rappaport, MD is a Dermatologist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They completed their residency with University Of Minnesota
Dr. Rappaport works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rappaport Dermatology414 Maple Ave Ste 300, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-9243Monday10:00am - 2:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
2
Rappaport Dermatology1 Baltic Pl, Croton on Hudson, NY 10520 Directions (877) 314-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rappaport?
Another visit to Dr. Rappaport Dermatology and another successful removal of a cancerous growth. Have been with Dr. Rapport for approximately 28 years. He has treated many other of my skin issues over the years with excellent results. He has always treated my concerns with patience and respect. He is one of the most knowledgeable dermatologist in the area and I trust him completely with diagnosis and treatment of my skin problems. I have seen reviews in the past that say he is in different, uncaring and rushed, which couldn't be further from the truth. You would be doing yourself or your family a disservice by not giving Dr. Rapport a chance to treat your skin problems you will not be disappointed. Thank you again Dr. Rappaport and your staff for your wonderful service, treatment, care and respect.
About Dr. Ivan Rappaport, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1881667905
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rappaport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rappaport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rappaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rappaport works at
Dr. Rappaport has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rappaport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappaport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappaport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.